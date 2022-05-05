The board of directors of Fastly is looking for a new CEO to succeed Joshua Bixby. Joshua will resign from the Fastly Board of Directors and his job once the transfer is complete. Bixby has been the company’s CEO since February 2020, after serving as President from May 2017 to February 2020. He has been in a part-time advising role at Fastly since 2013 and has been on the senior leadership team since December 2015.

Successful leadership

Bixby led the successful purchase of Signal Sciences and the launch of Fastly’s new Next-Gen WAF during his time as CEO of Fastly. He also enlisted the help of seasoned top executives, including Fastly’s current CFO, CRO, CMO, and CPO. The total customer count increased at a 27 percent CAGR during Bixby’s leadership.

From 2019 to 2021, the company’s revenue climbed at a 33 percent CAGR. Fastly had a presence in 26 countries and 55 markets in the first quarter of 2020, which was increased to 34 countries and 75 markets in the first quarter of 2022.

Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly said,

« I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time at Fastly. We’ve expanded our platform to capture current and future growth and built a world-class leadership team that can confidently take us into the future. »