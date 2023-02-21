Flux announced that the company launched the first-ever decentralized WordPress solution in closed beta.

This new platform has made it possible to run WordPress websites on a vast, decentralized cloud infrastructure to provide better performance and scalability.

Flux’s plans are starting at $2.74 per month and provide plugins for integrating decentralized functionality on WordPress.

Closed beta

WordPress is powering approximately 43% of all websites on the internet and it is by far the most popular content management system today. Thus, there are thousands of plugins and tools to make WordPress work faster, which is very important for businesses. Flux is using enterprise-grade hardware to host its nodes to provide faster response speeds and increased uptime.

Deploying a WordPress application on Flux is also very easy, with a one-page installation process. Flux plans start at $2.74 per month and are designed for small businesses, and startups on a tight budget. Also, users will be able to access decentralized storage and a one-stop ecosystem for their needs with plugins for integrating decentralized functionality on WordPress and the recent launch of Flux IPFS.