Some businesses are willing to host web applications like WordPress, WooCommerce, and eCommerce stores directly on AWS. FullHost clients can now choose AWS services in Montreal, Canada, in addition to their Vancouver and Toronto data center locations.

Expanding into world by 2022

Many international businesses in Canada want to host web applications closer to their visitors outside of Canada. Therefore, they shared a desire for data center locations in Europe or Asia. For the next year, the provider plans to add other AWS locations across the globe.

New FullHost AWS solutions include:

Elastic Hosting starts at $7/month and provides a flexible managed hosting solution that grows with the client in Canada. The client pays only for what they need and can use any web platform.

Managed WordPress Hosting starts at $30/month—bringing the client peace of mind with continual support of their WordPress applications.

Managed Virtual Server Hosting starts at $85/month and gives the client their own virtual server (VPS), with greater flexibility to customize their own requirements and meet regulatory compliance requirements.

For local businesses who lack the internal resources to manage their own servers, managed cloud services offer a high-quality hosting experience. With new managed AWS hosting solutions, FullHost clients can monitor their hosting environment at all times.

