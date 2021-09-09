FullHost introduced Managed Microsoft 365, a new product to meet the needs of Microsoft Office users: Managed Microsoft 365. The hosting provider has been offering its services exclusively out of Canadian data centers, guaranteeing clients that 100% of their data would be hosted in Canada 100% of the time.

Many FullHost’s customers have been looking to migrate to Microsoft 365. To meet this demand, The Canadian provider is offering a choice for clients interested in Microsoft 365.

Free migration

While the provider will continue offering its email hosting solutions based in Canada, there are Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium plans for Microsoft Office users. With these three plans, FullHost will promote communication, collaboration, and working as a team using any Microsoft productivity app on any device.

Furthermore, each Microsoft 365 support plan comes with its level of support services. In addition, FullHost offers free migrations of data from other providers or FullHost’s own email products. Some plans include end-user support and screen shares where the hosting provider can connect directly to the end-users. FullHost’s Microsoft 365 support plans are:

Standard: Includes unlimited online self-service help, a two-hour initial response guarantee, and ticket support.

Gold: Includes unlimited online self-service help, one-hour initial response guarantee, ticket support, chat support, end-user support, and screen shares.

Enterprise: Includes unlimited online self-service help, 30-minute initial response guarantee, ticket support, chat support, end-user support, screen shares, phone support, onsite services, technical account manager, and enhanced compliance support.

See more Web Hosting News