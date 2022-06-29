The world’s biggest registrar company, GoDaddy has announced its accusation of Dan.Com with a mission to allow entrepreneurs and make opportunities more inclusive for all. This acquisition means that GoDaddy is about to devour one of its competitors, securing its position in the domain market.

Eliminating a growing competitive threat

GoDaddy, indeed, was already an aftermarket power in the domain industry, and recently, the company has taken an increasingly crucial role in overall success. With its brand recognition and broad sales web, GoDaddy is in the top place for many businesses peer when they need a premium name for their enterprise. However, as a nature of business, even the best-known brands get into trouble by an innovative newcomer. DAN.com is one of the newcomers and it has innovated in domain financing and payments. It made payments so easy for buyers, which is very important. On their website, GoDaddy said;

« We are thrilled to share that GoDaddy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dan.com, a company on a mission to “to be a catalyst of innovation in the domain industry and make domain trading accessible to all. »

Go Daddy expects from this acquisition with the unification of Dan.com’s automation and lease-to-own options to expand strength to GoDaddy’s target of powering domain investors an integrated encounter within a marketplace authorized by sage guidance, high-tech data science, and the world’s leading traders team. With over 84 million domains under management, the registrar company aims for this procurement to help continue profitable revenue increase in their domains business as well.

Paul Nicks, President of Domains at GoDaddy said;

« We are beyond thrilled to welcome Dan.com’s team of proven innovators to GoDaddy’s Aftermarket team. Their massively popular sales lander and fulfillment platforms will fit beautifully with Afternic’s broad distribution network while accelerating further optimizations and enhancements as we create a best-in-class integrated investor experience. »

The integration time has not been specified yet by any of those companies. But it is expected to be shortly after the deal close.