GoDaddy announced it has an agreement to acquire Over, the company developed the popular Over app. Over helps entrepreneurs and SMBs grow their brands by creating visual content.

Over is an easy to use app that enables anyone to create inspiring content quickly on a mobile phone for social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. The application can also be used for creating visual content for marketing campaigns and websites.

Over has a rich library of hand-curated, professionally designed templates and layouts for quick customization. It has more than one million monthly active users and is used by people in over 150 countries. The entrepreneurs and small businesses create more than 220.000 projects every day by using Over. It was recently recognized by Apple as a “Best of 2019 App Trend of the Year”.

Over will help support GoDaddy’s focus on enabling small business owners to have attractive visuals for their Websites and Marketing product great. With the acquisition, GoDaddy is going to allow its customers to use a powerful and easy to use mobile tool for creating visual content that drives awareness and engagement online. Lauren Antonoff, President of GoDaddy Experiences said:

“No matter how easy website and marketing tools get, customers still face the challenge of creating engaging content that reflects their unique brand. Over has gained momentum with entrepreneurs because it takes this challenge head-on. Over is a perfect complement to Websites + Marketing. Together, we’ll help entrepreneurs succeed online by building an engaging online and social presence that fuels business growth. Over has an incredibly talented team and we can’t wait to get started.”

Over CEO & Co-founder Matt Winn talked about the acquisition:

“Putting our best-in-class social content creator together with GoDaddy’s website and marketing tools is a powerful combination. Over’s mission is to empower people’s dreams through creativity. With our combined products, everyday entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a successful online presence faster than ever before.”

The Over app will continue to be offered as a standalone app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.