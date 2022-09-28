The Google Ads integration allows customers to create and manage social, Facebook and Instagram ads, emails, and reviews from one dashboard.

Users can include three ad titles and two ad descriptions which can either be picked from a predetermined selection or input by the user.

Google is offering new Google Ads users $500 in ad credits when they spend $500 in the first 60 days of activating their accounts.

The world’s biggest web hosting company, GoDaddy is teaming up with the tech giant Google to offer a new solution that simplifies their users’ marketing activities. GoDaddy users will be able to manage their Google Ads activities through GoDaddy’s marketing dashboard. The new integration simplifies customizing and creating paid Google campaigns.

Marketing dashboard

GoDaddy’s marketing dashboard allows users to select the keywords and themes for Google campaigns. Also, customers will only pay per click, thus they won’t be charged unless a visitor clicks on the ad. The integration can improve results in terms of engagement, website traffic, social media awareness, and attracting new consumers.

The platform automates the complex decision-making involved with scaling a business and getting it in front of the right audience for SMBs to save time and effort. Users will be able to include three ad titles and two ad descriptions to launch a campaign, which can either be picked from a predetermined selection based on Google’s algorithm or input by the business owner. Then, Google combines different ad descriptions with ad titles across Google properties automatically and optimizes the combination to improve its performance, based on the campaign goal.

After the campaign has begun, users will be able to monitor engagement and results by using GoDaddy’s marketing dashboard. It makes it easier for users to try again or expand the campaigns that performed best. To get started, users can simply create a new campaign in the dashboard. Google is offering new Google Ads users $500 in ad credits when they spend $500 in the first 60 days of activating their accounts. Sudha Reddy, Director of Product at GoDaddy said,

« By combining the ease of GoDaddy’s suite of marketing tools with the massive reach of Google, entrepreneurs and small to midsize business owners are set up for success in a crowded marketplace where every click counts. »