GoDaddy and Google are teaming up to help small businesses to increase their reach and boost online sales. The new integration provides users a way to get discovered across Google surfaces from GoDaddy’s Online Store. The new expansion simplifies users to scale their businesses and reach new shoppers via Google.

Smart Shopping campaigns

Expanded Google integration and Smart Shopping campaigns allow businesses to seamlessly access new customers. Users are now can automatically create a Google Merchant Center account, sync their catalog to create free product listings on Google, and promote their products on Google without leaving GoDaddy Online Store. Users will also have integrated capabilities to launch Smart Shopping campaigns.

Smart Shopping campaigns allow users to promote their products across Google Search, Google Images, Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail. Greg Goldfarb Vice President of Commerce Products at GoDaddy said,

“Our customers’ success is our core motivation, we know that providing powerful ways to engage large buyer audiences is a key driver. Expanding our work with Google simplifies creating an ecommerce presence across Google surfaces and jumpstarts sales momentum by leveraging their best in class automated advertising solutions.”

