With a new feature Afternic has launched, users can verify their ownership with a TXT record or third nameserver.

Afternic now also enables users to change how they choose which domain landers their domains point to.

The Bulk Lander Update allows users to paste up to 1,000 domain names to change their landing page.

Afternic, a subsidiary of GoDaddy, announced that the company has released multiple updates. Now users can update the new Sales Lander settings within their Afternic Portfolio dashboard to change between Request Price, Buy it Now (BIN), and Cashparking landing pages. Afternic’s team has backfilled landing page preferences based on users’ nameserver settings. This will be reflected in the user’s Afternic account under a new column named “Sales Lander.”

Bulk lander updates

Another new feature helps sellers with bigger portfolios to switch between Afternic’s landing pages. It is beneficial for users who are looking to test specific landing pages for specific domain names within your portfolio. With these changes, the team aims to move away from a reliance on nameservers as a way to switch between Afternic’s landing pages is something that is designed to improve the experience of sellers managing their domain listings at Afternic. Any new domains pointed to any Afternic nameservers will default to the Request Price landing page.

Here is the recommended flow for adding domain names to Afternic going forward:

Set your domain name to ns1.afternic.com and ns2.afternic.com Add your domain name to your Afternic account By default, your domain name will show the Request Price landing page If you want to change the landing page that is shown, this will be done through your Afternic portfolio dashboard Any changes to your Afternic landing page selection will, in the future, be actioned from your Afternic portfolio dashboard

Ownership verification

Automated ownership verification replaces Afternic’s previous customer services-led verification by utilizing nameserver and TXT methods which provides a faster and independent method to remove outdated listings. Users adding a domain name to their portfolio that is already listed at Afternic will encounter the ownership verification process.

The workflow of adding a domain name to the platform has had an overhaul, bringing it into the Afternic 2.0 ecosystem. Users can add up to 50 domain names at a time with an option to upload domain names in bulk. While adding domain names with the on-screen input, users will be presented with another revamped screen, allowing them to include pricing for their domain names.

Once the user clicks on the Verify Domain button, a pop-up with two methods of domain verification will appear, enabling the users to choose from TXT or nameserver. Both options require a simple addition to the user’s domain name’s records, which can be completed via the user’s domain name’s registrar.