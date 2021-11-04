GoDaddy reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company announced that revenue was increased by 14% and bookings was increased by 10% year over year. On September 30, when the third quarter was ended, GoDaddy’s total cash and cash equivalents were $1,143 million, total debt was $3,929 million and net debt was $2,786 million.

14.2% revenue increase

GoDaddy’s total revenue for the third quarter was $964 million, increased by %14.2 from the previous year’s third quarter. Domains revenue made the biggest contribution to the company’s total revenue with $453.2, which is increased by 17% year over year. Hosting and presence revenue was increased by %7.4 from $302.4 million to $324.7 million. The company’s business applications revenue was increased by %20.4 from $154.6 million to $186.1 million.

GoDaddy third-quarter business highlights:

GoDaddy launched its OmniCommerce solution for Websites + Marketing with innovative point-of-sale devices, integrated payments, and other solutions that power online and offline commerce.

GoDaddy’s point-of-sale devices and payment processing are aggressively priced to make leading products and services accessible to as many merchants as possible.

OPEN 2021, GoDaddy’s free, virtual event for small business owners to learn, connect and grow their businesses, had tens of thousands of people tuned into its keynote OmniCommerce announcement. Everyday Entrepreneurs shared positive feedback from the virtual event, helping GoDaddy deliver on its commitment to be an advocate for small businesses and help them drive their own success.

GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew more than 20% year over year in Q3.

GoDaddy’s Commerce ARR grew more than 30% year over year in Q3.

Annualized Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) across the GoDaddy ecosystem was approximately $25 billion, growing nearly 30%, year over year.

GoDaddy launched Invoicing and Payments, a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro enabling easier and faster invoice processing solutions for web designers and developers through a simple, integrated user interface.

For the final quarter of 2021, the company expects revenue of approximately $970 million, which represents 11% year-over-year growth. The company also increased its annual revenue guide to approximately $3.765 billion, representing 14% year-over-year growth. Aman Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy said,

“GoDaddy stepped out on the commerce stage in a big way with the hardware and payments offerings we launched in Q3. New solutions like these, combined with a consistent, cash-generative business, give us confidence in our ability to pursue new opportunities and drive profitable growth at scale.”

