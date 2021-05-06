GoDaddy reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents were $1,293.1 million, total debt was $3,945.5 million and net debt was $2,652.4 million. The company also announced that Mark McCaffrey will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer and Michele Lau will be joining as its new Chief Legal Officer.

A fantastic year for GoDaddy

“Over the past 25 years, I have worked with Mark McCaffrey in multiple CFO and board roles. He has had a stellar career at PwC, including playing a critical role in the business model transformation at Adobe. His experiences will translate well into his new role at GoDaddy,” said GoDaddy Board Director, Mark Garrett.

GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani, said,

“We’re thrilled to report such a great start to what we believe will be a fantastic year for GoDaddy and our customers. Our teams are moving faster than ever to deliver seamlessly intuitive products and experiences for Everyday Entrepreneurs, and we’re committed to bringing the right products, people, and strategy ensuring we continually provide more and more value to our customers.”

Consolidated first-quarter financial highlights

Total revenue of $901.1 million, up 13.8% year over year, or 13.4% on a constant currency basis.

Total bookings of $1,088.7 million, up 14.5% year over year, or 13.5% on a constant currency basis.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $221.3 million, down 5.1% year over year.

Unlevered free cash flow of $268.3 million, up 14.4% year over year.

Domains revenue of $422.7 million, up 18.8% year over year.

Hosting and presence revenue of $310.3 million, up 4.4% year over year.

Business applications revenue of $168.1 million, up 21.0% year over year.

International revenue of $303.1 million, up 15.5% year over year, or 14.4% on a constant currency basis.

See more Web Hosting News