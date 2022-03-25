GoDaddy has launched its new Websites + Marketing Commerce Plus plan equipped with Avalara AvaTax, an automated sales tax solution to simplify the sales tax process. The new feature eliminates business owners’ need to manually track their transaction launch of its new Websites + Marketing Commerce Plus plan equipped with Avalara AvaTax launch of its new Websites + Marketing Commerce Plus plan equipped with Avalara AvaTax.

Calculated automatically

AvaTax integration enables online stores to automatically calculate the appropriate tax amount needed to follow both state and product-specific tax compliance rules. The integration is the first of its kind to factor marketplace sales into determining if the taxes need to be collected in a given state. AvaTax is included in GoDaddy’s Commerce Plus plans without limits on the number of transactions per month.

The Commerce Plus plan also enhances GoDaddy’s Online Store with other new features, including unlimited product listings, higher marketplace order limits, and increased email marketing campaign sizes. Greg Goldfarb, VP of commerce products at GoDaddy said,

« GoDaddy is increasingly focused on powering growing businesses with connected commerce tools that simplify selling across online stores, point of sale, and ecommerce marketplaces. Dealing with the nuances of differing sales tax regulations as you grow can be a major headache. Commerce Plus is designed to solve this and other challenges that get in the way of taking a small business to the next level. »