The World’s biggest domain registrar and web hosting company, GoDaddy announced that the company has completed the acquisition of Poynt, an all-in-one-payment platform. According to the announcement, the combination will expand the company’s commerce services to help small businesses grow using one platform.

Commerce Division

With the acquisition, Osama Bedier, CEO of Poynt will lead GoDaddy’s new Commerce Division and will report to GoDaddy’s CEO Aman Bhutani. Poynt, founded in 2013, currently completes more than 1 million daily transactions through the cloud. Aman Bhutani, CEO, GoDaddy, said,

“GoDaddy exists to empower everyday entrepreneurs and we’re committed to helping their ventures succeed by delivering seamlessly intuitive commerce experiences that enable them to sell everywhere, from e-commerce to physical stores. Poynt delivers amazing experiences in payments, invoicing, and point-of-sale that strengthen our commerce offerings and will bring significant value to our customers. I want to welcome Osama and the entire Poynt team to the GoDaddy family.”

Osama Bedier, CEO, Poynt, said,

“I am excited to announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to join forces with GoDaddy. The last 7 years have been the most amazing adventure for Poynt from its humble living room beginnings to changing an industry of giants. I’m grateful for the support of our investors and advisors, in awe of our team’s accomplishments, appreciative for our pioneering partners and inspired by our small business customers.”

