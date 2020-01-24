GoDaddy may look at opening an Indian data center to be closer to customers in India.

World’s one of the most popular domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy, may consider opening a data center in India. GoDaddy’s data centers in the region are currently located in Singapore. According to the National Internet Exchange of India, GoDaddy currently has over 40% of market share in the .in domain. The company may be planning to make an aggressive push in this market and managing director of GoDaddy India claims that the company may be focusing on local presence.

Local presence

Nikhil Arora, managing director of GoDaddy India said,