GoDaddy may look at opening an Indian data center to be closer to customers in India.
World’s one of the most popular domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy, may consider opening a data center in India. GoDaddy’s data centers in the region are currently located in Singapore. According to the National Internet Exchange of India, GoDaddy currently has over 40% of market share in the .in domain. The company may be planning to make an aggressive push in this market and managing director of GoDaddy India claims that the company may be focusing on local presence.
Local presence
Nikhil Arora, managing director of GoDaddy India said,
“We don’t have a stated plan yet but we may look at opening an Indian data center to be closer to customers in India. Some customers prefer local presence. We are focusing on becoming the trusted partners of influencers and professionals like web designers. A web designer has an average of 20 to 30 customers. Data protection, security, and privacy are important issues for us, and we’ve always taken a serious approach to protective measures, which will continue to be at the core of our decision making today and in the future.”
