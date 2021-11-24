The hosting giant, GoDaddy announced that they have suffered a data breach a few days ago. Wordfence stated that they have contacted GoDaddy and the company confirmed that various brands that resell GoDaddy Managed WordPress were also impacted.

All acquired by GoDaddy

tsoHost, 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet, Media Temple, and Host Europe were impacted by the data breach.

Affected companies, tsoHost, 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet, Media Temple, and Host Europe were all acquired by GoDaddy between 2013 and 2017. The brands also sent Notice of Security Incident to its users to warn. Wordfence also stated that impacted hosting providers are storing sFTP passwords that can be retrieved in plaintext.

After GoDaddy’s SEC disclosure, the company’s stock suffered a 5.25% drop. Dan Rice, VP of Corporate Communications of GoDaddy said,

« The GoDaddy brands that resell GoDaddy Managed WordPress are 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet, Host Europe, Media Temple and tsoHost. A small number of active and inactive Managed WordPress users at those brands were impacted by the security incident. No other brands are impacted. Those brands have already contacted their respective customers with specific detail and recommended action. »

