GoDaddy announced that the company has expanded the partnership with Vimeo, the all-in-one video software solution. Surveys show that 84% of consumers are convinced to buy a product or service after watching its video and 86% of marketers stated that videos increase traffic to their sites.

700 free video templates

With the new integration, GoDaddy allows users to create and share professional-quality videos easily and quickly. The dashboard allows users to select from 700 free video templates which come with customizable fonts, colors, and music to create unique videos. The dashboard also allows users to customize their videos by swapping in their own images, logo, or video clips.

With the integration, the videos that are created are stored directly to the users’ GoDaddy media library and can also simply be added with a single click onto a website or shared on social channels. All these operations can be managed from the users’ GoDaddy portal.

