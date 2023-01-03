GoDaddy was granted a new patent for using a learning algorithm to suggest domain names to customers.

The company applied for the domain name suggestion patent in January 2019 and it was granted on 27 December 2022.

GoDaddy has similar patents in this field to improve its customers’ domain name search conversion.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent named “Using a learning algorithm to suggest domain names” to GoDaddy, with patent number 11,539,661. The company applied for the patent in January 2019 and it was granted in late December 2022. GoDaddy was granted similar patents in 2022, such as training a learning algorithm to suggest domain names.

Suggesting domain names

With these new methods, GoDaddy aims to increase its conversion rate from domain search. The learning algorithm monitors people’s respond to search results and benefits from that information to provide future result sets. In the official document, the patent is described as,

« Methods are taught for creating training data for a learning algorithm, training the learning algorithm with the training data and using the trained learning algorithm to suggest domain names to users. A domain name registrar may store activities of a user on a registrar website. Preferably, domain name searches, selected suggested domain names and domain names registered to the user are stored as the training data in a training database. The training data may be stored so that earlier activities act as inputs to the learning algorithm while later activities are the expected outputs of the learning algorithm. Once trained, the learning algorithm may receive activities of other users and suggest domain names to the other users based on their activities. »

In the document, Wei-Cheng Lai, Yu Tian, Wenbo Wang, and Chungwei Yen were defined as inventors.