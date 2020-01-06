GoDaddy is a US-based Internet domain registrar and web hosting company. According to Zacks Investment Research, the company will announce sales of $777.01 million for the current quarter.

GoDaddy reported sales of $695.80 million in the same quarter, last year. The analysts reported that this quarter, the highest sales estimate is $780.03 million and the lowest is $775.19 million, which can be considered as a growth rate of ~11% compared to last year. GoDaddy is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on February 19th.

Financial reports are issued on GoDaddy

Analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of the company as well as the expectations for the next financial year. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the last quarter. On the other side, several reports were issued on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” ration on the shares of GoDaddy. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “C+” rating to a “B-“ rating.

Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on October 15th. Sharples now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, which is valued at $734,543.48. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the company’s stock for a total value of $27,864.00 on November 7th. After the sale, the COO now owns 101,723 shares in the company.

96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GoDaddy. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of the company by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of GoDaddy’s stock valued at $35,000.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of the technology company by 40.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of GoDaddy’s stock valued at $115,000.