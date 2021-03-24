Most SMBs are already aware of social media’s power of attracting customers. GoDaddy also aims to help SMBs to engage with customers across digital platforms. GoDaddy’s new Instagram product allows customers to create, post, schedule, and track their company’s Instagram account easily and efficiently.

A centralized way to post

The new product, which is is being built into GoDaddy’s marketing dashboard, enables GoDaddy’s Website + Marketing customers to directly publish their posts to Instagram, as well as share products for sale within Instagram posts. The new product also helps users tracking comments and views and scheduling posts. Christine Lee, Director of Product Management, GoDaddy, said,

“We want to make it easier than ever for small business owners to scale their marketing efforts. For example, when there is an important message to share on multiple platforms, GoDaddy offers a centralized way to post not only on Instagram, but also on Facebook, Twitter, and Google My Business. This saves time and allows business owners to focus on what matters most to them: running their business.”

