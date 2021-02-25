The world’s most popular domain name registrar and hosting services provider, GoDaddy announced a plugin bundle expansion for its Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers. The plugin bundle expansion provides free access to a library of over 75 premium WooCommerce extensions. The release comes from GoDaddy’s acquisition of a leading WooCommerce product developer, SkyVerge.

75 premium WooCommerce extensions

GoDaddy also announced that the extensions are combined with a vast library of WordPress plugins and themes and provides greater flexibility and infinite possibility to create fully featured and customized WooCommerce stores.

The latest release also increases the value of GoDaddy’s WooCommerce plugins from $3,000 to nearly $6,000 worth of premium extensions, available for free for GoDaddy’s Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers. New plugins allow users to accept payments from multiple processors, improvements to product reviews, social login integrations, Google Analytics Pro and Memberships, new digital or printable gift card offerings, and more.

The company also introduced a new experience and site construction flow for Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers to quickly build powerful online stores. The new plan offers a new built-in support dashboard, daily backups with a one-click restore, and daily malware scans and repair, including security activity auditing, remote malware scanning, and security notifications with guaranteed clean-up of any malware. Patrick Pulvermuller, President of Partners Business, GoDaddy, said,

“As more businesses move online, it is important for website designers and developers to have the right tools in place to create impactful online stores for their clients. With this launch, we’re thrilled to offer our customers even more functionality with WooCommerce, the world’s most popular open-source ECommerce solution, along with the strength and versatility of WordPress which powers over one-third of websites online today.”

See more Web Hosting News