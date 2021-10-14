Shortly after the launch of its POS solutions allowing organizations to sell, track, and manage sales, GoDaddy Payments announced that its Point of Sale now offers WooCommerce integration, which enables faster and more simple in-person payments. It eliminates the difficulties of integrating and managing in-person sales with a WooCommerce online store, one of the most popular e-commerce solutions.

Faster and easier in-person sales

GoDaddy stated that GoDaddy Payments’ POS solutions are designed for integration with the e-commerce platform; thus users won’t need to log in to multiple platforms to manage their store. With the system, businesses can launch in-person payments quickly, allowing them to save both money and time.

WooCommerce dashboard, the Payments Hub, is capable of managing both in-person and online transactions. GoDaddy Payments also does not require a plugin for both payment methods. Developers and businesses can also easily list products, manage returns/refunds and their inventory as it serves as one product catalog.

The transaction fees for GoDaddy Payments are 2.3% per in-person transaction and 2.3% + $0.30 per online transaction, which aims to lower the businesses’ credit card transaction fees. The system accepts major credit cards and debit cards, and businesses can have the payment as soon as the next business day.

