GoDaddy will list 22 million shares of Class A common stock, priced between $17 and $19 per share on the tech-heavy New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GDDY. GoDaddy’s public offering is expected to value the company at up to $2.87 billion. The company lost around $143 million last year, expects to raise up to $418 million. Founder Bob Parsons, who stepped down as executive chairman in June, will hold 40% of the company’s class B shares and around 24% of class A shares after the offerings.

