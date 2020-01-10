GoDaddy’s plans to offer up 22 million shares of Class A common stocks can raise the company’s valuation to around $2.87 billion
GoDaddy will list 22 million shares of Class A common stock, priced between $17 and $19 per share on the tech-heavy New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GDDY. GoDaddy’s public offering is expected to value the company at up to $2.87 billion. The company lost around $143 million last year, expects to raise up to $418 million. Founder Bob Parsons, who stepped down as executive chairman in June, will hold 40% of the company’s class B shares and around 24% of class A shares after the offerings.
$418 million
From the SEC filing:
“While we have experienced revenue growth over these same periods, we may not be able to sustain or increase our growth or achieve profitability in the future or on a consistent basis. We have incurred substantial expenses and expended significant resources upfront to market, promote and sell our products.”
Leave a Reply