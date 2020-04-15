GoDaddy announced a coalition of companies including American Express, Nextdoor, PayPal, Salesforce, and Slack to help small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. These companies are contributing resources, tools, and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses. #OpenWeStand partners will be contributing resources and discounted product/service offerings, and other relief to help them navigate the crisis.

#OpenWeStand

Brands joining #OpenWeStand include: Acronis, American Express, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Avetta, BrandCrowd, Brex, ChowNow, Digital Air Strike, Evite, Gift Up!, GoFundMe, Hello Alice, Inc. Media, Kabbage, Keap, Keysight Technologies, Moneypenny, Next Insurance, Next Street, Nextdoor, PayPal, Rocket Lawyer, Ruby, Salesforce, Seed Spot, ServiceTitan, Shaw Academy, Slack, SurveyMonkey, and Zenefits. GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard said,