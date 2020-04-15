GoDaddy announced a coalition of companies including American Express, Nextdoor, PayPal, Salesforce, and Slack to help small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. These companies are contributing resources, tools, and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses. #OpenWeStand partners will be contributing resources and discounted product/service offerings, and other relief to help them navigate the crisis.
Brands joining #OpenWeStand include: Acronis, American Express, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Avetta, BrandCrowd, Brex, ChowNow, Digital Air Strike, Evite, Gift Up!, GoFundMe, Hello Alice, Inc. Media, Kabbage, Keap, Keysight Technologies, Moneypenny, Next Insurance, Next Street, Nextdoor, PayPal, Rocket Lawyer, Ruby, Salesforce, Seed Spot, ServiceTitan, Shaw Academy, Slack, SurveyMonkey, and Zenefits. GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard said,
“The needs and dreams of everyday entrepreneurs are at the very heart of everything we do as a company. We have a duty to provide entrepreneurs with access to the resources and community spirit they crucially need today. We’ve been encouraged by the initial response to #OpenWeStand and are excited to continue to grow this movement in the weeks and months ahead.”
