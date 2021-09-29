Hosting giant, GoDaddy announced that the company is expanding GoDaddy Payments with the launch of two new point of sale devices, which include a countertop Smart Terminal and mobile Card Reader. The launch allows small businesses to sell track and manage sales in more places than other platforms. The devices connect offline stores to online channels in an all-in-one solution.

Online Store integration

GoDaddy’s new POS solutions are capable of integrating with GoDaddy’s Online Store to unify in the new Commerce Hub. Commerce Hub aims to help users to manage and track their sales, whether it is online, offline, or in a hybrid of these two. Its dashboard also offers a total view of the business’ performance, with visual graphs mapping sales and orders, It provides the ability to compare the performance of sales across all the marketplaces.

As part of the POS launch, GoDaddy’s new offerings include:

GoDaddy Smart Terminal ($249) is a modern, sleek terminal for brick-and-mortar businesses. Versatile and low profile, the Smart Terminal is dual-screened and doesn’t require swiveling screens or additional hardware to make transactions, it even includes a hidden built-in printer for receipts. Businesses can customize it with their logo so transactions become a seamless extension of their brand .

GoDaddy Card Reader with Docking Station ($49) is ideal for payments on-the-go at farmer’s markets and the like. The small hardware packs a punch, with a full 3-in-1 swipe, chip and tap function, and works with the GoDaddy Mobile App for a quick and intuitive experience. With a docking station for added flexibility and a battery life that lasts the whole day, businesses never have to worry about missing a sale.

Osama Bedier, President of Commerce at Godaddy said,

“GoDaddy’s new point of sale offerings supercharge our customers’ ability to sell anywhere and grow. We’re on a mission to enable small businesses with the most powerful yet easy-to-use commerce solutions at an unbeatable value. And we’re just getting started.”

