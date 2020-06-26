GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani sent an email to GoDaddy employees on Wednesday. This mail about the layoffs also has been published on the company’s website.

Details about the layoffs

According to the CEO’s mail, the company decided to cut off more than 300 jobs and to close its Austin office. GoDaddy said that the transition package provides a path to at least another 90 days of financial certainty. September 1 will be the last day of departing team members. They can use the same healthcare benefits through September 30.

Bhutani explained COVID-19’s effects on GoDaddy, saying,

“Sadly, I must share with you, that even as our overall business continues to perform well and we are updating our revenue guidance for Q2 as evidence of that, we are still facing challenges in U.S. outbound sales, including GoDaddy Social sales. The outbound sales teams have made many creative efforts over the last three months to reverse the impacts of COVID-19, but the results of these improvements are still far below what we need for the operations to be sustainable.”

Because of the unique costs and complexities of facilities in Austin, GoDaddy will be closing both Austin locations. 331 team members of the social team in Austin will be laying off. Its remaining GoDaddy Social team members will continue to work from home. Moreover, moving 213 Arizona-based CDT team members to inbound sales and support, and adjusting their leadership ratio will impact 9 supervisors. Moreover, the company decided to form a single Sales Center of Excellence in Gilbert, Arizona, which impacts its Iowa-based inbound sales teams.