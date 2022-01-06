GoDaddy is an internet domain registrar and web hosting company. It also provides SSL certification, website security, email marketing, e-commerce solutions, and an easy-to-use website builder. The company announced Roger Chen as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Successful career at GoDaddy

Roger Chen joined GoDaddy in 2015 as Vice President of Asia. He was promoted to Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific region in 2018. Two years later, he became President of GoDaddy’s Domain Registrars and Investors Business.

Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy CEO talked about the new role of Chen,

« Roger has a proven track record of leadership, execution and operational excellence as demonstrated by his most recent successful tenure as President of our Domain Registrars and Investors business. »

Roger Chen holds a B.A. degree, with majors in Computer Science and Economics from the University of California at Berkeley.

