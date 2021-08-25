Online presence is getting more important with the rise of digitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support small businesses’ digital footprint, Triumph Studios (3umphStudios) in partnership with GoDaddy is offering discounted domains and website hosting for small business owners.

15% off discount

Minorities are still hesitant to trust the digital real estate space by owning domain names and professional emails. To help increasing the awareness in minority communities, 3umphStudios’s founder, Jeral Clyde II (U.S. Air Force Veteran) and his wife Elizabeth Clyde is offering a 15% off discount (Code: 3UMPH) when users register for an annual domain name with prices beginning at just $25.

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas are operating a gourmet catering business in Atlanta known as CheeseBoxx. Mrs. Thomas talked about Triumph Studios, saying,

“Triumph Studios knew exactly what we needed right when we needed it. We don’t have to pay hosting to Square Space because our site was built from WordPress. They offer everything under one digital roof and it made everything easier. Now I track orders from our website instead of having to check social media direct messages. I get real-time notifications. I’m so relieved. Go Digital with Triumph Studios.”

3umphStudios offers website domains, SSL, SEO, professional email, SEO, web hosting, professional email, and WordPress SSL.

