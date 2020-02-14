GoDaddy reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year for 2019. GoDaddy announced the revenue growth of 12%.

According to 2019 financial results reported by the GoDaddy, at December 31, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1,086.4 million, total debt was $2,432.3 million and net debt was $1,345.9 million. GoDaddy’s was total revenue is $780.4 million, up 12.2% year over year, or 13.0% on a constant currency basis and net cash provided by operating activities is $162.2 million, up 26.2% year over year. GoDaddy also reports that average revenue per user (ARPU) is $158, up 6.6% year over year and domains revenue is $352.3 million, up 12.1% year over year.

Revenue Growth of 12%, Operating Cash Flow up 29%, and uFCF up 19%

GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani said,

“GoDaddy continues to execute against its strategy, empowering everyday entrepreneurs through sage guidance, seamlessly intuitive experiences, and activating our community. We are well-positioned to deliver strong results for our customers, communities, and shareholders in 2020.”

GoDaddy CFO Ray Winborne said,