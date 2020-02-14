GoDaddy reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year for 2019. GoDaddy announced the revenue growth of 12%.
According to 2019 financial results reported by the GoDaddy, at December 31, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1,086.4 million, total debt was $2,432.3 million and net debt was $1,345.9 million. GoDaddy’s was total revenue is $780.4 million, up 12.2% year over year, or 13.0% on a constant currency basis and net cash provided by operating activities is $162.2 million, up 26.2% year over year. GoDaddy also reports that average revenue per user (ARPU) is $158, up 6.6% year over year and domains revenue is $352.3 million, up 12.1% year over year.
Revenue Growth of 12%, Operating Cash Flow up 29%, and uFCF up 19%
GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani said,
“GoDaddy continues to execute against its strategy, empowering everyday entrepreneurs through sage guidance, seamlessly intuitive experiences, and activating our community. We are well-positioned to deliver strong results for our customers, communities, and shareholders in 2020.”
GoDaddy CFO Ray Winborne said,
“We are pleased that we were able to land 2019 financial performance right where we said we would. As we look to 2020, we have provided guidance that reflects the ongoing strength of our business.”
