The world’s most popular domain name registrar and hosting services provider, GoDaddy reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. According to the report, during 2020, the company added 1.4 million net customers, which is almost double the number added in 2019. The company also stated that at the end of the year, total cash and cash equivalents were $765.2 million, total debt was $3,153.6 million and net debt was $2,388.4 million.

Financial highlights:

Total revenue of $873.9 million, up 12.0% year over year, on a reported and constant currency basis.

Total bookings of $943.1 million, up 13.1% year over year, on a reported and constant currency basis.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $165.9 million, up 2.3% year over year.

Unlevered free cash flow of $181.1 million, up 1.9% year over year.

Customers of 20.6 million at December 31, 2020, up 7.1% year over year.

ARPU of $166, up 5.1% year over year.

Domains revenue of $402.2 million, up 14.2% year over year.

Hosting and Presence revenue of $308.8 million, up 5.5% year over year.

Business Applications revenue of $162.9 million, up 20.4% year over year.

International revenue of $293.2 million, up 12.2% year over year, or 12.3% on a constant currency basis.

Aman Bhutani, CEO, GoDaddy, said,

“2020 was a really strong year for our business despite the obvious challenges, as our customers proved once again to be resourceful entrepreneurs and successfully pivoted to expand their online presence. We are confident that our 2021 plans to drive innovation and growth will not only bring more everyday entrepreneurs to the GoDaddy ecosystem, but will also help our existing customers achieve new heights of individual success.”

