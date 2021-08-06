The world’s biggest domain services provider, GoDaddy reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. According to the announcement, revenue increased more than 15 year-over-year. At the end of the second quarter total cash and cash equivalents were $1,375 million, total debt was $3,937 million and net debt was $2,562 million.

15% increase YoY

The company expects revenue of approximately $945 million, or 12% year-over-year growth, for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. GoDaddy expects full-year revenue of approximately $3.75 billion, which represents 13% year-over-year growth.

Total revenue of $931.3 million, up 15.5% year over year, or 14.3% on a constant currency basis.

Total bookings of $1,054.8 million, up 12.7% year over year, or 10.6% on a constant currency basis.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $209.4 million, up 24.6% year over year.

Unlevered free cash flow of $237.0 million, up 27.5% year over year.

Domains revenue of $436.7 million, up 18.2% year over year.

Hosting and presence revenue of $318.5 million, up 9.0% year over year.

Business applications revenue of $176.1 million, up 21.8% year over year.

International revenue of $317.2 million, up 19.2% year over year, or 15.8% on a constant currency basis.

Aman Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy said,

“We’re pleased with the strong quarter, and we’re even more excited about the incredible journey we see ahead for GoDaddy. With strong secular tailwinds and great products on the way, we’re excited to do more for Everyday Entrepreneurs than we’ve ever been able to do before.”

