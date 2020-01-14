GoDaddy has unveiled its new logo, called “the GO”, that reflects the company’s ability to enable, connect and champion millions of people around the world.

GoDaddy has announced that its new logo, called “the GO” is a joyful reflection of how GoDaddy celebrates everyday entrepreneurs from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures, and how GoDaddy brings together humanity and technology to serve them like no other. The company also claims The GO complements GoDaddy’s drive to unlock opportunities for its customers through this combination of technology and humanity.

Entrepreneurship and helping

GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard said,

“The GoDaddy brand stands for inclusive entrepreneurship and helping anyone who wants to change how they work and live for the better by bringing their ideas to life online. Regardless of where an entrepreneur is at in their journey, from taking the first step online to shipping a first order to conducting a new marketing campaign, GoDaddy is here to guide them along the way with advice, support and all of the tools necessary to succeed.”

GoDaddy Chief Brand Officer Cameron Scott said,

“The GO says to our community that they can stand on their own two feet and go do what they love. When entrepreneurs see the GO, they know they have someone standing in their corner, championing their every step along the way, to turn their ideas into reality.”

