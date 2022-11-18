GoDaddy Registry started a marketing campaign for the .TV ccTLD to promote it after winning the bidding last year.

GoDaddy was selected as the new registry operator on a highly competitive tender for the .TV ccTLD. back in December of 2021.

Registering a .TV domain name will provide support for the FutureNow Project in Tuvalu. This was part of the deal made between GoDaddy and the Tuvalu government.

TurnOn.tv

With the commitment to taking .TV through its next phase of global growth, GoDaddy unveiled its plan for the extension and put it on the market with a campaign that was never done for a domain name by the company before. The domain name is the country code for a small Island called Tuvalu in the South Pacific. But it is mostly used for sites related to video, streaming, and other types of broadcasting.

GoDaddy created a website named TurnOn.tv to launch the related marketing campaign. The company disclosed a new logo, tagline, creative resources, and headlining message for the campaign. On the website it is stated ;

« The .TV top-level domain is made for today’s democratized world of content creation, streaming, and social media. Whether launching a new film or music video, or streaming your day-to-day content, .TV tells the world you’ve got something worth watching. Bloggers, YouTubers, Twitch Streamers, Instagram Influencers, TikTok Stars, and everyday entrepreneurs, are growing their fans, followers, and impact on .TV. And you can too. »

As the .TV domain is the country code top-level domain for Tuvalu, when registering a .TV domain name, it will provide support for the Future Now Project which is Tuvalu’s current mission to mitigate the impact of climate change and to preserve its sovereignty as a Digital Nation. The .TV domain names are available through any of GoDaddy’s retail partners.