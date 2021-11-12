GoDaddy had an agreement to acquire Pagely, the company that invented Managed WordPress Hosting. Pagely started its managed WordPress services in 2009 and still is one of the best companies in this category.

Building a word-class WooCommerce SaaS platform

By acquiring Pagely, GoDaddy plans to build a word-class WooCommerce SaaS platform providing high reliability, scalability, flexibility, security, and performance. On the other hand, Pagely will remain to provide its scalable Managed WordPress services for its enterprise, public sector, and major media customers.

Osama Bedier, GoDaddy President of Commerce talked about the acquisition,

« GoDaddy is committed to helping small businesses grow through seamlessly intuitive Omnicommerce solutions that empower them to sell anything, anywhere. Pagely possesses the platform, expertise and reputation to help us extend that mission to the WooCommerce ecosystem, creating the next generation of managed commerce. »

With the acquisition of Pagely, the giant web hosting company GoDaddy will continue investing in WordPress and WooCommerce offerings to support small business and website designers & developers. GoDaddy announced the company will also remain to commit to driving improvements in the WordPress ecosystem, which already powers more than 40% of the internet.

Sally Boldt-Strebel, co-founder and COO, Pagely said,

« We proved our way worked as a revenue funded, successfully founder-led company sticking to our core values — that employees and customers are the most important stakeholders. GoDaddy is investing in that ethos today. Pagely gets to do more of what we’re good at. More of the things our customers love, with the greater operational scale and vast product catalog provided by GoDaddy. We look forward to helping bring this new WooCommerce specific platform to market and continuing to be a leader in the vibrant WordPress ecosystem. »

