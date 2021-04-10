One of the world’s largest domain registry providers, GoDaddy Registry announced that the company is acquiring the .club and .design domain extensions, as well as 28 domain extensions owned and operated by Minds + Machines Group Limited. GoDaddy Registry, a subsidiary of GoDaddy, is acquiring the relevant assets of MMX for $120 million.

.Club is one of the most popular generic domains, used every day by hundreds of thousands of businesses, groups, clubs and associations around the world. .Club is the ideal domain for the social world we live in, bringing people and customers together to share common interests and to build passionate communities online and off.

.Design is the premier domain extension for professional and aspiring designers, from web and UX design, to interior design, to other design disciplines. Already in use by many of the world’s leading design departments, brands and studios, .design is the go-to domain of choice for the global design community.