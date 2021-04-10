One of the world’s largest domain registry providers, GoDaddy Registry announced that the company is acquiring the .club and .design domain extensions, as well as 28 domain extensions owned and operated by Minds + Machines Group Limited. GoDaddy Registry, a subsidiary of GoDaddy, is acquiring the relevant assets of MMX for $120 million.
- .Club is one of the most popular generic domains, used every day by hundreds of thousands of businesses, groups, clubs and associations around the world. .Club is the ideal domain for the social world we live in, bringing people and customers together to share common interests and to build passionate communities online and off.
- .Design is the premier domain extension for professional and aspiring designers, from web and UX design, to interior design, to other design disciplines. Already in use by many of the world’s leading design departments, brands and studios, .design is the go-to domain of choice for the global design community.
- The MMX portfolio of 28 globally relevant, descriptive domain extensions will ensure that anyone looking for that “just right” domain name will find it. There are location-based domain names customers can use to align themselves with major cities, like .miami, .boston and .bayern; and there are versatile lifestyle, business and niche-related domains — like .vip, .fashion, .yoga and .cooking — that provide customers with meaningful, memorable domain branding options.
Nicolai Bezsonoff, Vice President and General Manager, GoDaddy Registry, said,
“GoDaddy Registry is committed to making more meaningful, memorable domain extensions available to all registrars, so their customers can find the perfect domain names for their business, brand or big idea.All three acquisitions support our growth strategy in unique ways by expanding our portfolio of generic, geo-targeted, and vertically-focused top-level domains.”
