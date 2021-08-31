GoDaddy integrated Facebook and Instagram ad builder directly into its websites + marketing and digital marketing suite dashboards to help small businesses find, attract, and convert more customers through the power of social media.

Boosting website traffic

Paid social ads are an important way to drive website traffic. GoDaddy customers previously could post directly to their social channels and boost social posts from their websites + Marketing dashboards. Now, most GoDaddy customers can increase their website traffic when running a Facebook & Instagram ad.

In addition to this, GoDaddy’s customers can benefit from GoDaddy’s Digital Ads. It takes less time than writing your weekly to-do list, all through a few guided steps: selecting an ad goal, target audience, images from their GoDaddy Studio files, and what the ad will say.

Ad results can be viewed from the same GoDaddy dashboard, regardless of the social channel, it appeared on, so businesses can replicate that winning recipe for their next campaign.

