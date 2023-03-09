GoDaddy will be retiring the Uni Market, parking platform, self-brokerage service product, and Uni App for market account management.

Historical information won’t be moved to Afternic, thus, users need to save a copy of any relevant data they would like to keep.

As part of the Uni integration with GoDaddy, the Self Brokering product will be retired on April 18, 2023.

GoDaddy informed users that Uni Market, formerly known as Uniregistry Market, the parking platform, self-brokerage service product for market account management, and Uni App will be shut down on April 18, 2023. GoDaddy has acquired the popular domain registrar and marketplace, Uniregistry on February 11, 2020. GoDaddy also provided a tool for the transition of Uni Market listing to Afternic, but users may still lose some data.

Historical information

GoDaddy’s tool allows users to download lead data, but it only goes back one year. The tool doesn’t include information about the users who inquired about the domain name in the past. Users will be able to transfer their listing to Afternic before the retirement date. The listings that weren’t transferred until April 18, 2023, will be automatically migrated and users will need to activate their Afternic accounts to be able to receive payouts. GoDaddy also warned users about the possible delays in incoming leads.

Users who are using the cash parking services should set up or migrate to an existing Afternic account, set up a cash parking account, and change their nameservers. After April 18, 2023, domain names won’t be able to earn revenue and won’t process any payments.

GoDaddy will disable the ability to add new listings to Uni Market and to add new domains to the Uni parking account within 3 weeks. The Self Brokering will also be retired and the seller will be able to wrap up ongoing negotiations until the retirement date. GoDaddy also said,

« Please note that historical information will not be moved to Afternic.com, therefore, save a copy of any relevant data that you’d like to keep. Through the Uni Market migration tool, you will have the option to export your lead and listing data. Please find details in this help article. After April 18, 2023, you will no longer be able to access this data. After the migrations on April 18, 2023, you will receive a welcome email from Afternic.com with all the necessary information to manage your Afternic account. »