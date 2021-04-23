World’s most popular web hosting service provider GoDaddy unveils Hub by GoDaddy Pro. The new service aims to allow web designers and developers to manage all of their projects more efficiently. It provides a new and free site experience that brings together all of GoDaddy Pro’s tools and solutions. It allows managing client sites on a single dashboard.

All tools in a single dashboard

Hub by GoDaddy Pro also brings new tools, including to-do lists and timelines to help to keep track of projects. It is designed to save time with its capabilities such as bulk updates for hundreds of sites for WordPress Core, plugins, and themes.

Hub by GoDaddy Pro also allows users to collaborate easily with clients with account delegation and shared shopping features. Tara Wellington, Senior Director of Product Management, GoDaddy, said,

“At GoDaddy, we know how important it is to save time for website designers and developers who are busy managing the everyday tasks for their clients. With the launch of the Hub, we’re providing our GoDaddy Pro members with a new and improved way to more effectively run their businesses, as well as grow their community and strengthen their website design and development skills.”

