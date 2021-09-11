GoDaddy introduces new and deeper business insights to the GoDaddy Website + Marketing metrics dashboard. The updated dashboard puts business owners in the growth mindset. It provides detailed information on how their business is doing and offering suggestions around where they can improve.

Wealth of actionable analytics

The new view of business performance helps owners look at their company from several angles to quickly identify their strengths, as well as areas that should be improved. The dashboard includes visibility into social media performance. The hosting giant also offers recommendations on how to grow in key areas of their business. The updated dashboard also includes:

At-a-glance look at social views, with the ability to compare views, engagement, and overall performance of all their social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Yelp, and Google My Business

In depth analytics on website traffic, sales, orders, and bookings over time to better spot trends

Tailored recommendations on how to improve conversion, boost visibility, optimize content, and more

