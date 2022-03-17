Google announced that Google Domains is coming out of beta 7 years after its launch. Google claims the service to be the easiest place to find, buy and manage domains. Google Domains is currently available in 26 countries.
Google Domains, with millions of active registrations, is also offering new and returning users 20% off any single domain registration or transfer-in to Google Domains using the code DOMAINS20 until April 15.
- Tools to build the online presence with Google. With more than 300 domain endings available, users can find a name that’s right for their business. Without coding, create a professional-looking website or online store for free using Google Sites or with premium partners like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost.
- The reliability users need. Google Domains provides stable and reliable service. Google gives users access to high-performance DNS, meaning the domain name is easy to access regardless of where your visitors are located. It’s the same infrastructure used by Google.
- Added value with no added cost. Privacy and security features should be standard when a user creates your online home. Features like 2-Step Verification and one-click DNSSEC bring an added layer of security to the Google Domains account at no additional cost.