The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers announced that Göran Marby has stepped down as President and CEO , effective immediately.

At the request of the Board, Marby will be available to consult with ICANN until May 23, 2024, to support the transition.

Sally Costerton, ICANN Senior Advisor to the President and Senior Vice President, Global Stakeholder Engagement, has been named as Interim President and CEO.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers announces that the Board of Directors has accepted Göran Marby’s resignation as President and Chief Executive Officer. Marby’s departure is effective immediately.

Searching for new CEO

Marby will consult with ICANN until May 23, 2024, to support the transition, at the request of the Board and advise the Board on any issue they require. The Board will start searching for a new CEO at the start of 2023. Sally Costerton, ICANN Senior Advisor to the President and Senior Vice President, Global Stakeholder Engagement, has been named as Interim President and CEO.

Among Marby’s many notable achievements:

Leading ICANN through the COVID-19 global pandemic for which there was no roadmap.

Strengthening and evolving the ICANN org culture, resulting in 90% positive engagement survey responses across the staff in 2022.

Creating the Operational Design Phase – a mechanism to perform an assessment of Generic Names Supporting Organization (GNSO) Council policy recommendations to provide the Board with relevant information for its deliberations on whether to approve said recommendations.

Championing efforts to monitor and mitigate DNS security threats.

Successfully engaging with governments around the world to protect ICANN and gain independence to create policies.

Creating initiatives to provide greater access to the Internet for users around the world.

Göran Marby, President and CEO of ICANN said,

« I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together with the ICANN community and Board. ICANN org has designed the implementation strategies for several critical initiatives that will shape the future for ICANN and the Internet users of the world. I am also keenly aware that these are long-term initiatives for which leadership continuity is essential. The next President and CEO will shepherd the next phase of this work. »