With over 2 million customers, hosting more than 13 million domains worldwide, Namecheap is the world’s second-largest domain provider. One of the fastest-growing companies in the domain provider market, Namecheap announced that they will be acquiring Stencil, a graphic design tool.

Namecheap application marketplace

16th application on Namecheap marketplace, Stencil is standing beside some free and paid applications on the market. All of these easy-to-use tools available in the market are for the use of Namecheap customers. As soon as you purchase your first application from the Namecheap marketplace, the applications will automatically be hooked-up to your correct DNS addresses for any domain names that are linked to your Namecheap account.

Founded in 2013 by Adam Rotman and Oliver Nassar, Stencil can be utilized as a graphics design software that will eliminate the need to hire an expensive graphical designer. Stencil is natively designed to assist social media influencers, digital creators, bloggers, and marketing professionals, by having stunning fonts and eye-catching generic icons to let its users unleash their creativity.

The main features of Stencil include;

Over three million icons, graphics, and illustrations.

Over five million photos.

More than 1300 templates.

Over 4500 fonts.

More than 140 preset social media and image sizes.

Adam Rotman, Co-Founder of Stencil said,

“We’re excited to be joining the amazing team at Namecheap, where we will have the resources and support to continue to improve Stencil, making dynamic image creation easier than ever before,”

Oliver Nassar, Co-founder of Stencil added,

“By joining Namecheap, we’ll have the opportunity to introduce Stencil to millions of new creative professionals, as well as add new features and improvements to the user experience,”

