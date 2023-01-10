GreenGeeks announced the launch of its newest data center location in Singapore to service customers in the APAC region.

It will be the fourth data center location available to customers, in addition to Chicago, Montreal and Amsterdam.

The new location will mean faster response times and improved overall performance for customers in the region.

Fourth data center

GreenGeeks’ new location is capable of providing all of the same services as the company’s other location, including WordPress hosting, shared hosting, reseller hosting, and VPS hosting package, which are backed by 24/7 support. The company’s new location improves response times and overall performance for customers located in the region as compared to other locations in North America and Europe.

Kaumil Patel, COO of GreenGeeks said,

« We are proud to carry on our commitment of providing reliable green energy web hosting solutions by expanding our reach into this part of the world. Our goal is to make sure that no matter where you are located in the world, customers have access to fast page loading speeds and reliable performance when it comes time for you to host your website or application. »