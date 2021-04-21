WordPress performance optimization provider, group.ONE announced that website performance company, WP Media is joining the company. With the acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its offering for its millions of customers worldwide.

Best possible website speed

WP Media, offering intuitive plug-in products: WP Rocket, Imagify, and RocketCDN, also strengthens its focus on WordPress with the acquisition. The company aims to help its customers enjoy the best possible website speed, which is a crucial factor for a successful website. Jean-Baptiste Marchand-Arvier, CEO and co-founder, WP Media, said,

“WordPress is the most popular content management system, used by over 400 million websites globally. While the system itself is quite fast, some plug-ins, a misconfigured theme or sub-optimal hosting can make WordPress websites slow, with a page taking four seconds to load on average. Given that 40% of visitors leave if a site does not load in three seconds, poor website performance undermines customers’ purchase intent and brand impression. Our complimentary plug-in products speed up our customers’ websites in just a few clicks, no coding required. Joining group.ONE enables us to help even more WordPress users reach their full potential and succeed online. At WP Media we are incredibly excited about this collaboration.”

