HCE announced that the company is upgrading processors, memory, and storage for its dedicated servers. The company also added NMVe/PCI-Express Solid-State Drives to all dedicated hosting plans. Host Color Europe is a colocation, cloud computing, and dedicated hosting services provider.

Intel Xeon, Quad-Core with 64 GB RAM

The entry-level 4 core Intel Xeon E3-1240v5 dedicated server that comes with 32 GB RAM, 2x 240GB SSD, and 100-megabit bandwidth on 1 Gigabit internet connection now can be upgraded to 2×521 GB or 2×1 TB NMVe storage. Users can also keep their 100-megabit bandwidth allowance on a 1-gigabit connection, or upgrade it to an unmetered 1-gigabit port or switch to 10-gigabit. Dimitar Avramov, CEO, HCE, said,

“We are glad to begin provisioning the highest possible performance of Quad-Core bare-metal dedicated servers in London and Amsterdam. In both locations, we offer server configurations that feature, 4 to 28 CPU cores, 32 GB to 256 GB RAM, and a choice of enterprise SATA, SSD, or NMVe storage. Our clients can choose from various internet connectivity options – from 100 Mbps bandwidth allowance on 1-gigabit internet connection, through a full 1-gigabit unmetered network to 10-gigabit connectivity with specific bandwidth or data transfer allowance.”

