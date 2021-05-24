Hetzner’s users have been using their large storage devices to mine Chia. Therefore, Popular German cloud hosting and dedicated server provider Hetzner banned crypto mining. According to Hetzner, popular cryptocurrency Chia has led to an influx of people renting their high-capacity storage systems known as ‘Storage Boxes’ for Chia plotting and farming.

Farming with any mobile devices

Instead of mining the cryptocurrency with specialized equipment or graphics cards, cryptocurrency Chia uses a new mining system called Proof of Space and Proof of Time. Farming relies on empty hard disk space, and anyone with a mobile phone, laptop, or corporate network tends to have extra space not currently being used.

Hetzner changed its storage box service agreement as,

“In order for us to operate a high-performing and reliable network for our customers, the operation of applications for mining cryptocurrencies is prohibited.”

What is Chia?

Chia is a cryptocurrency that uses a new mining system called Proof of Space and Proof of Time. Chia was incorporated in August of 2017 to develop an improved blockchain and smart transaction platform.

