Hetzner announced that its Helsinki Data Center Park, located in southern Tuusula, expanded to include a new data center, which was put into operation in July 2021. Hetzner also announced that the next building is expected to be completed and operational in early 2022. The company already completed the groundwork for two new data center units, storage, and social facilities in the data center park.

10 data centers

When fully built, the facility will include 10 data centers. The company plans to build as many as 20 data centers on its 150,000 square meter site. Hetzner Finland currently employs 40 people and the company’s number of employees at Hetzner Finland has increased by one-third in a short period of time. The company also employs dozens of workers in a wide range of sectors indirectly.

Hetzner announced that a further two completely new data centers are currently under construction and the groundwork for these units is completed. The first of these units is expected to be opened in the first quarter of 2023.

Riikka Huhtaniitty, Manager of People Operations at Hetzner said,

« The events from last year accelerated our growth, and as a result, we almost doubled our headcount. We will be able to recruit new employees as soon as the new data centers become operational. We estimate that we will double our headcount over the next few years. As the number of servers grows, the need for talented new team members will also increase, especially for IT technicians who will ensure that our machines remain operational around the clock. »

