The new EX101 Dedicated Server from the EX line houses the high-end Intel i9-13900 processor and displays impressive performance on a wide range of applications thanks to its hybrid architecture and its 24 cores. It has 16 energy-efficient cores, which process background workloads, plus 8 powerful performance cores, which are designed for intense workloads, such as data analysis and AI. Larger L2 and L3 caches significantly speed up data retrieval.

64 GB of DDR5 ECC RAM

Hetzner has equipped the EX101 with 64 GB of DDR5 ECC RAM, giving the extra reliability of error correction code plus the boosted performance of DDR5. It’s one of the first Hetzner server models with this type of memory. This server also comes with two 1.92 TB datacenter Gen4 NVMe SSDs to give users lots of storage. The EX101 Dedicated Server is also affordable; together with an IPv4 address, its price is €84 a month plus a one-time setup fee of just €39.

The new EX44 dedicated server uses Intel’s Core i5-13500 processors. This 13th-generation chip with hyper-threading boasts 8 energy-efficient cores and 6 powerful performance cores and together they provide very good overall performance. Alongside the i5-13500 is 64 GB of DDR4 RAM and two 512 GB Gen4 NVMe SSDs. This package pushes the definition of an entry-level server; it will more than suit users’ needs for a variety of use cases. The price is also convincing, at just €44 per month plus a one-time setup fee of just €39.

Last but certainly not least is the new AX52 Dedicated Server; it provides good performance with its AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor, which is based on Zen4 architecture. It’s well-suited for a wide range of multi-threading intense workloads thanks to its 8 cores and 16 threads. The AX52 houses 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and includes 2 fast 1 TB Gen4 NVMe SSDs, all for just €59 a month plus a one-time setup fee of just € 39, making the AX52 a good all-around performer.