Hetzner, the German hosting and cloud provider, officially launched its second location in the U.S. for cloud products in Hillsboro, Oregon, just outside of Portland, a location ripe for future expansion. Companies, educational institutions, organizations, and developers in the region can now benefit from the lower latency and thus experience even speedier cloud performance.

In the Silicon Forest region

Hillsboro, Oregon is an integral part of the “Silicon Forest” region in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, an area with a long tradition of technical innovation, where many big names in the IT industry call home.

Sebastian Willer, Project Manager at Hetzner said,

« The strategic location of Hillsboro is very exciting for us. We already have a location on the East Coast with Ashburn, and now, with Hillsboro, we can provide a better connection to our cloud customers on the West Coast. Plus, Hillsboro’s proximity to important submarine cables between North America and Asia. »

The network connection is currently an impressive 400 Gbit/s to ensure rapid data exchange, and we will gradually improve this connection in the future.

Just one year ago in Ashburn, Virginia, Hetzner launched its first location outside of Europe. Clients now have their choice of five locations in Europe and North America, allowing them to make their cloud data geo-redundant, and thereby make their IT infrastructure more robust.

The new location at Hillsboro will host Hetzner Cloud servers mounted with AMD processors, and naturally, customers will have access to all of the Hetzner Cloud features, and at prices that are kind to their wallets. With just a few clicks, users can configure and deploy new cloud instances, access handy features around the clock, mount or remove other resources such as block storage and snapshots, and scale their cloud resources up or down to meet their hourly needs.