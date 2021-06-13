Hivalidity has announced its new plans for WordPress Hosting Solutions powered by Google Cloud Platform. Hivalidity which design fine-tune solution for websites using the world’s largest CMS and e-commerce platform – WordPress and WooCommere, also have a dedicated support team consisting exclusively of WordPress developers, have introduced their plans for each category of entrepreneurs, small, medium or large.

WordPress hosting plans

Think big, plan is for small entrepreneurs who are just starting their journey which provides 1 WordPress Install, 5 GB disk space, 10 GB data transfer and ~25000 monthly visitors.

Start small plan is for entrepreneurs who are scaling their business, which provides, 2 WordPress install, 10 GB disk space, 20 GB data transfer, ~50,000 monthly visitors.

And the last one is Grow fast which is for entrepreneurs who are growing very fast which provides, 3 WordPress install, 15 GB disk space, 30 GB data transfer, ~75000 monthly visitors.

Natan Ray, CEO of Hivalidity, said,

“Our mission is to deliver the most value-packed, premium-performance WordPress hosting plans available anywhere. By doing this, we make businesses more profitable, developers more productive, web designers more creative, IT managers’ lives easier, and contribute to making the internet an overall better and happier place.”

