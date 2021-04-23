Instant and custom dedicated servers provider Hivelocity is integrating Terraform into its Bare Metal Service. The company announced the supported alpha release of its new Terraform provider as a part of its evolving public RESTful API. The new integration allows users to instantly deploy and configure Hivelocity’s bare metal dedicated servers with only Terraform configuration scripts.

Supported alpha release

With the combination of orchestration tools, the bare metal infrastructure can now change as dynamically as the cloud. Terraform, a cloud-agnostic Infrastructure as Code tool, enables cross-platform functionality, that integrates hybrid and multi-cloud environments into a single, infrastructure.

Terraform also utilizes syntax written in HashiCorp Configuration Language which allows customers to codify the automatic deployment and modification of both their physical and virtual machines. Its declarative methodology lists available resources and lets Terraform handle the process. Configuration files create a resource graph and execution plan, that lists all ingrained dependencies and showing the step-by-step process required. Zach Kazanski, VP of Software Development, Hivelocity, said,

“If you want to define your physical infrastructure as code, now you can with our Terraform provider. First we automated the physical servers, then the switches, then the rest of our data center, and now it’s all available to our customers via the API and Terraform.”

